Here’s Why Your New Jersey Tap Water May Taste Salty Lately

If you have noticed that your tap water has a salt-like taste lately, you are not alone.

New Jersey American Water posted on Facebook on Friday concerning the recent salty taste of some tap water and gave an explanation that some may have felt was a little unsettling.

Water Company Blames Salty Tap Water on Road Salting

North American Water says a snowy, icy winter is one reason your tap water may have a salty taste.

Each winter, local road departments, commercial parking lot owners, and homeowners use salt to melt snow and ice and to maintain roads and other surfaces for safe traction. As snow and ice melt, this salt can wash into nearby waterways, some of which serve as drinking water sources.

Drought Conditions Are a Contributing Cause

According to North American Water, the taste may be more prevalent this winter because of the ongoing drought conditions in New Jersey.

Much of the state remains under drought conditions, 1.7 inches to 3.4 inches below normal in South Jersey.

"This causes higher concentrations of sodium and chloride in the source water, which is exacerbated by lower reservoir and river levels caused by the statewide drought conditions, and results in a salty taste."

How Safe is NJ Drinking Water?

The release from New Jersey American Water says that despite a salty taste to your tap water, the change does not pose a health risk.

Despite the slight change in taste, New Jersey American Water wants to assure its customers that the water it provides continues to meet all health-based primary drinking water standards... These impacts typically diminish once road salt applications and associated runoff from snow melt have ceased.

The company advises that you talk with your doctor if you are concerned about the health implications of this salt in your tap water.

15 Places in New Jersey Where You Can't Carry a Gun Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis