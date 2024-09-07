Here’s How Much Your NJ American Water Bill is Going Up

Get ready to pay over $5 a month more for service from New Jersey American Water beginning later this month after the NJ Board of Public Utilities approved a rate hike on Wednesday.

Your Water Bill is Going Up

If you get your water from NJ American Water, your yearly bill is about to increase by almost $64 a year.

The new rates will become effective September 15, 2024. With the approved rate increase, the average bill for most water customers with a 5/8” meter using 5,642 gallons per month will increase approximately $5.33 per month.

The water company points out that even after the rate hike, their water service is still a bargain. "... the cost of high-quality, reliable, water and wastewater service will remain among the lowest household utility bills".

Who Uses New Jersey American Water?

NJ American Water serves many towns across the state.

Locally, the Atlantic County communities of Absecon, Egg Harbor Township, Linwood, Northfield, Somers Point, and parts of Galloway are serviced by the company.

In Cape May County, parts of Middle Township, Ocean City, and Upper Township get their water through NJ American Water.

Why Does NJ American Water Need a Rate Hike?

New Jersey American Water says it needs the rate hike to pay for the $1.3 billion in infrastructure investment in treatment systems and distribution upgrades since its last rate hike.

Will a rate hike be unaffordable for your family?

New Jersey American Water offers discounts on both the monthly fixed service charge and the monthly usage charge for income-eligible customers. See more information at Bill Paying Assistance.

