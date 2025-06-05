Atlantic City Police didn't take very long to bring in a suspect in the case of the guitars stolen from the rock band Heart. Unfortunately, the instruments are still missing.

Police said they arrested a suspect on Wednesday in connection with the theft of a guitar and a mandolin belonging to the band on Friday night.

Hard Rock security helped Atlantic City Police with the investigation.

Garfield Bennett, 57, from Pleasantville, was arrested on charges of burglary and theft and is being held in the Atlantic County jail. Police used surveillance video, which showed Bennett walking through Atlantic City trying to sell the guitars.

Police say that Bennett didn't have either of the instruments with him when he was arrested

Detectives learned that Bennett sold one of the instruments and the whereabouts of the other is unknown

Here's What Happened Last Weekend

The band played at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino on Saturday, May 31st, to kick off their tour.

But, on Friday night, after their instruments and gear had been set up on stage in preparation for the Saturday show, it appears that two valuable instruments that had been with band members for years were stolen right off the stage.

Heart’s tour manager, Tony Moon, said the band was brokenhearted and was offering a reward for information about the theft.

Band members “were devastated to discover that two irreplaceable instruments were stolen from the venue, where gear had been set up” the night before the show, according to a press release.

Here's What Was Stolen

The stolen instruments were “a custom-built, one-of-a-kind purple sparkle baritone Telecaster with a hand-painted headstock, crafted specifically for Nancy Wilson (and) a vintage 1966 Gibson EM-50 mandolin that band member Paul Moak has played for over 25 years.”

Heart's guitarist and co-founder, Nancy Wilson, was said to be quite upset about the theft.

“These instruments are more than just tools of our trade — they’re extensions of our musical souls. The baritone Tele was made uniquely for me, and Paul’s mandolin has been with him for decades. We’re heartbroken, and we’re asking for their safe return — no questions asked. Their value to us is immeasurable.”

The Instruments Are Still Missing

Police say anyone in possession of the instruments should contact them immediately and surrender the guitar. If they don't, they will be arrested and charged with receiving stolen property.

Influenced by the greats of rock 'n' roll in the early 70s, Ann and Nancy Wilson helped found Heart and led the band to success in the 1970s and 80s. With many line-up changes over the years, Heart is still at it, delivering memorable rockers and hits like "What About You,” “These Dreams,” and “Alone."

