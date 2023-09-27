Cape May is a popular spot for many reasons. It is an upscale Jersey Shore tourist destination and a quaint town steeped in Victorian culture and homes. Cape May is also the East Coast's ground zero for hauntings, spirits, and paranormal activities.

When you can manage to mix all three of those in one building you have a hot property.

Cape May's Bedford Inn at 308 Stockton Avenue is that property. Philadelphia Business Journal reports that the restored bed & breakfast, built in 1883, has just been listed for $4.9 million.

The Inn is owned by Paula Murray and Marc Jacoby, a sister and brother team who have restored the property and have guided it to be the top-rated B&B in Cape May, according to TripAdvisor. They purchased The Bedford Inn in 2019 for $1.9 million.

The three-story, 8690-square-foot home, the Bedford Inn features 10 guest rooms. The Bedford Inn is a beauty -- every room harkens back to an earlier time but is upgraded with luxurious artisanal amenities.

The house offers a charming, year-round escape just steps from the sea.

The Bedford Inn also has a ghost on the second floor who has been seen by many guests.

The ghost story is that Charles Page built the home in the early 1880s as a family vacation home. One summer, after sending his family to vacation in Cape May without him, Page was shot and killed at work in Philadelphia. The legend says that Charles Page now haunts the house.

The Bedford Inn is known for putting as much effort into the breakfast as they do the Inn, serving gourmet meals that feature local produce as well as fresh fruits and herbs grown in their garden.

Haunted Victorian Cape May B&B is For Sale For $5M

Go Back to Early Days of Wawa With Vintage Photos