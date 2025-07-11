It's that time again! Hammonton's Mt. Carmel Festival begins Monday, July 14th.

Here are ten things you should know about this great Hammonton tradition.

#1: This is the 150th annual Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Festival, the oldest Italian festival in America.

The festival was started in 1875 by Italian immigrants new to Hammonton who took time to celebrate their safe journey to America and a successful harvest by thanking the Virgin Mary.

#2: This year's festival runs daily from Monday, July 14th to Saturday, July 19th at the carnival grounds, 1 Mt. Carmel Lane in Hammonton.

#3- Admission is free, and a free shuttle service is available from Hammonton Middle School, 75 N. Liberty Street, nightly from 6 pm - 11 pm and, on Wednesday -- feast day -- from 4 pm - 11 pm.

#4- Free live entertainment, bands, or a DJ, is scheduled every day on the main stage, beginning at 8 pm, with a DJ at 7 pm.

#5 - Carnival rides from Amusements of America begin nightly at 6 pm. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday are wristband nights. You may ride all night with a $30 wristband.

#6 - The Beer Garden will be open nightly from 5 pm to 11 pm for adults over 21, serving Coors Light and Yuengling, and two different hard seltzers.

#7- The food stand is open from 11 am - 1:30 pm and from 5 pm to closing daily. The usual favorites will be available, including sausage sandwiches and cannolis.

#8- On Sunday, July 13th, the Sons of Italy are holding a preview day from 1-7 pm featuring the "Running of the Sandwiches" and a spaghetti dinner at 427. N. 3rd St, Hammonton. Sunday night, it's a Drone and Fireworks Show at Hamonton High School @ 8:30 pm

#9- On Wednesday, July 16, the feast day of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, there is the traditional procession through the streets of Hammonton starting at 4 pm, beginning at 3rd and French Street.

#10- On Saturday, July 19, the festival comes to a close with a spectacular fireworks display at 10 pm.

25 Must Try Breakfast Spots in South Jersey Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis