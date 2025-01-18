Great Thin Crust Pizza in South Jersey
For those looking for a healthier pizza, you might want to try thin-crust pizza.
Now, I'm not a dietician, and I imagine that those who are dieticians may not agree with me, but hear me out.
If you're going to eat pizza, thin-crust pizza is a great alternative to the traditional thick gooey slices we are more accustomed to.
Thin-crust pizza has fewer carbs, less salt, fewer calories, and lower fat.
Of course, if you're looking for healthier pizza, you want to be careful when choosing toppings.
303 12th Street, Hammonton
Sunday through Thursday 11 AM until 9 PM (Closed Monday)
Friday and Saturday 11 AM until 10 PM
8301 3rd Avenue, Stone Harbor
Closed Until April
1200 New Road, Northfield
Open 7 Days 11 AM until 9 PM
908 W Kings Hwy Haddon Heights
Tuesday through Saturday 11 AM until 10 PM
Sunday 12:00 PM until 9:00 PM
18 Witherspoon St Princeton
Monday through Thursday 11:00 AM until 8:00 PM
Friday and Saturday 11:00 AM until 9:00 PM
Sunday 11:30 AM until 8:00 PM
315 Ocean St Unit 7 Cape May
Sunday Through Wednesday 11:30 AM until 9:00 PM Closed Tuesday
Friday and Saturday 11:30 AM until 10:00 PM
34th Street &, Asbury Ave, Ocean City
Open 7 Days 11:45 AM until 9:45 PM
128 Haddon Ave., Westmont
2110 East Route 70, Cherry Hill
Monday through Thursday 11:00 AM until 8:00 PM
Friday and Saturday 11:00 AM until 9:00 PM
Sunday 12:00 PM until 8:00 PM
Anthony's Coal-Fired Pizza and Wings
7000 Midlantic Drive Ste 300 Mount Laurel
Sunday through Thursday 11:00 AM until 9:00 PM
Friday and Saturday 11:00 AM until 10:00 PM
146 Lawrenceville Pennington Rd Lawrenceville
Tuesday through Saturday 11:00 AM until 11:00 PM
