For those looking for a healthier pizza, you might want to try thin-crust pizza.

Now, I'm not a dietician, and I imagine that those who are dieticians may not agree with me, but hear me out.

If you're going to eat pizza, thin-crust pizza is a great alternative to the traditional thick gooey slices we are more accustomed to.

Thin-crust pizza has fewer carbs, less salt, fewer calories, and lower fat.

Of course, if you're looking for healthier pizza, you want to be careful when choosing toppings.

Original Bruni's Pizza

303 12th Street, Hammonton

Sunday through Thursday 11 AM until 9 PM (Closed Monday)

Friday and Saturday 11 AM until 10 PM

Mack's Pizza of Stone Harbor

8301 3rd Avenue, Stone Harbor

Closed Until April

Carluccio's

1200 New Road, Northfield

Open 7 Days 11 AM until 9 PM

Brooklyn Original Pizza

908 W Kings Hwy Haddon Heights

Tuesday through Saturday 11 AM until 10 PM

Sunday 12:00 PM until 9:00 PM

Jules Thin-Crust

18 Witherspoon St Princeton

Monday through Thursday 11:00 AM until 8:00 PM

Friday and Saturday 11:00 AM until 9:00 PM

Sunday 11:30 AM until 8:00 PM

Mario's of Cape May

315 Ocean St Unit 7 Cape May

Sunday Through Wednesday 11:30 AM until 9:00 PM Closed Tuesday

Friday and Saturday 11:30 AM until 10:00 PM

Randazzo's

34th Street &, Asbury Ave, Ocean City

Open 7 Days 11:45 AM until 9:45 PM

Bricco Coal-Fired Pizza

128 Haddon Ave., Westmont

2110 East Route 70, Cherry Hill

Monday through Thursday 11:00 AM until 8:00 PM

Friday and Saturday 11:00 AM until 9:00 PM

Sunday 12:00 PM until 8:00 PM

Anthony's Coal-Fired Pizza and Wings

7000 Midlantic Drive Ste 300 Mount Laurel

Sunday through Thursday 11:00 AM until 9:00 PM

Friday and Saturday 11:00 AM until 10:00 PM

Amalfi's Kitchen and Bar

146 Lawrenceville Pennington Rd Lawrenceville

Tuesday through Saturday 11:00 AM until 11:00 PM