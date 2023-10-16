They say great things are worth waiting for and in the case of Dave & Busters new Atlantic City location, something great is great closer to opening.

After several delays, it looks like they may be nearing the finish line. The city council is expected to vote on a license request during their October 18th meeting. Once that is approved, they are projecting an early December opening.

The entertainment complex will span over 21,000 square feet and will reside in the building that used to house rapper Jay-Z's 40/40 Club. The club closed after Superstorm Sandy did extensive damage to the building.

There's a lot to do in and around the Atlantic City area for adults. When it comes to families, people agree we need more. The beach is great in the summer, but once winter rolls around, finding things to do with a family becomes much more difficult and expensive.

Dave & Busters via Facebook Dave & Busters via Facebook loading...

Dave & Busters is a restaurant, bar, and arcade wrapped in one.

In their restaurant, they offer a great variety of tasty bar food like burgers, cheese steaks, and chicken sandwiches as well as full entrees and salads.

Dave & Busters via YouTube Dave & Busters via Facebook loading...

For those just looking to nosh, they have a nice selection of shareable appetizers (the fried pickles are a personal favorite).

The kids (and adults) will love the selection of games. They have traditional games like skeeball as well as pinball, video games, and more...including some pretty incredible high-tech games.

They offer all kinds of party options as well, both for kids and adults.

Dave & Busters also has a fully stocked bar for those seeking adult beverages.

Atlantic City Dave & Buster's expected to open in December (pressofatlanticcity.com)

15 South Jersey Restaurants You Must Try