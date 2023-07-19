Good News for Some New Jersey Drivers

In a rare moment of common sense from the New Jersey Department of Transportation, it was announced that construction along route 72 in Ship Bottom will be put on hiatus through the end of summer.

NJDOT said in a release that "all lanes and sidewalks on 8th and 9th Streets as well as Barnegat Ave, Central Avenue, and Long Beach Boulevard will now remain open through the end of summer."

For those who need to get to Long Beach Island, this news will come as a relief. Travelers have been complaining loudly about the traffic congestion that has at times, result in delays as long as two hours to get on the island.

The current work is part of a massive project that began with the construction of the new Manahawkin Bay Bridge. That work was done between May of 2013 and July of 2016. Then the trestle bridges were updated between 2015 and 2019.

Currently, work is being done for traffic and drainage, and pedestrian improvements.

The NJDOT release also advises,

even with all lanes open and construction halted for the summer, there is always an increase in traffic this time of year at the Shore. Motorists should plan extra travel time, expect delays, and exercise patience. Motorists are encouraged to check NJDOT’s traffic information website www.511nj.org for real-time travel information.

Prior to last week's announcement, all work was scheduled to be done in December. There's no word on whether that has changed.

Officials expect the hiatus to take effect no later than July 24th. Work is expected to resume sometime around September 11th.

