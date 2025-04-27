Go Inside Steve Wynn’s Luxe Atlantic City Boardwalk Penthouse

The 34th-floor Atlantic City penthouse apartment once owned by casino mogul Steve Wynn is for sale.

The apartment, in the Ocean Club twin condos at 3101 Boardwalk, was originally listed in April 2024 for $4 million. Now its asking price has been reduced to $2,199,999.

Steve Wynn's Time in Atlantic City

Wynn's time in the apartment dates back to before he made his splash in Vegas.

In the late 1970s, Wynn came to Atlantic City to buy a motel along the Boardwalk and demolish it to make way for his Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino.

After the casino resort opened in 1981, Wynn purchased the Ocean Club's two-level penthouse just down the boardwalk from his new casino.

A 1980s edition of The New York Times said the Ocean Club condos had several high-profile owners back in the day.

Some of the Ocean Club condominium buyers are entertainers who play the casino showrooms, including Frank Sinatra, Dionne Warwick and musician and poet Rod McKuen.

Wynn sold the casino to Bally's in 1987, which eventually became the Atlantic Club and closed in 2014.

Wynn moved on from his Ocean Club penthouse in 1994.

Steve Wynn, 83, is out of the casino business after sexual misconduct allegations in Las Vegas in 2018 and now lives primarily in Florida.

A Look Inside Steve Wynn's Atlantic City Penthouse

The latest apartment owner, an LLC that purchased it in 2015, bought the unit next door and turned it into a massive 7,500 square foot double-wide penthouse with five bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms.

So, this apartment for sale is twice the size it was when Steve Wynn lived there.

With thanks to Stephanie Luongo of Serhant properties, here are some of the amenities in this AC penthouse condo.

- An upgraded gourmet kitchen outfitted with state-of-the-art appliances

- Gray and white marble tile flooring on the first level

- A primary suite jacuzzi lined with glass walls

- A floating staircase and a spiral staircase to the second level

- dual-level views of the Atlantic Ocean and killer sunsets

- The Ocean Club offers a fitness center, an indoor swimming pool, and a jacuzzi. It is pet-friendly, provides concierge services, and has 24-hour front desk security.

Let's take a look at photos of Steve Wynn's Atlantic City penthouse apartment.

