Galloway Twp Police Name Areas With Most Car Burglaries

Galloway Township Police posted to Facebook on Monday to alert you to a rash of car burglaries in certain sections of the township and tell you what you can do to safeguard your vehicle.

Areas of Galloway Twp With Most Most Car Burglaries

Galloway Township Police say the car thefts have happened "in the Highlands section of the township as well as several developments off of Wrangleboro Road".

The Absecon Highlands in Galloway consists of the neighborhoods of Conovertown, Holly Brook, Seaview Estates, and Seaview Park.

Police didn't name specific developments, but developments on Wrangleboro Road include Wrangleboro Estates, Mattix Crossing, Fox Chase, and Sunrise Bay Apartments.

Police Say What the Car Thefts Have in Common

According to Galloway Township Police, all of the recent thefts during car burglaries had one common denominator. In each case, the doors to the vehicles were left unlocked.

Who are these trusting, naïve people who are leaving their car doors unlocked in this day and age?

Hopefully, it's not you. There are some other suggestions police make to avoid being a victim of a car burglary.

Safeguards to Take With Your Vehicle

- Hide your valuables. Don't leave anything in plain sight.

- Take the key inside. In addition to leaving the doors open, many people also leave the keys in the vehicle. This is like just giving your vehicle to a car thief.

- Light up your drive or park somewhere where there is better light on your vehicle.

- Report suspicious activity to the police by calling 9-1-1.



