Here's information on getting a spot in the housing lottery for an apartment at Cornerstone at Galloway, an affordable housing, income-restricted apartment complex being built on South Wrangleboro Road in Galloway.

Apply Now for Housing Lottery Drawing in December

According to Walters, the Barnegat-based developer, they are now preparing for phase one of renting the Cornerstone of Galloway, a 66-unit premium income-restricted apartment community.

Applications for the housing lottery are being accepted through Tuesday, Dec. 2nd. The drawing will take place on Monday, Dec. 22.

Completion of the first phase is anticipated for the spring of 2026. The mix will include one-, two-, and three-bedroom layouts. Residents benefit from a private front-door entrance that opens directly to the street.

What Are the Acceptable Income Levels to Live at Cornerstone?

Cornerstone at Galloway will be available to residents whose incomes are at or below 60 percent of the area’s median income.

Rental rates are based on the renter’s gross annual income, according to the rent/income requirements chart. Inquiries for Cornerstone at Galloway can be made by calling 609-748-4800 or visiting www.waltersgroupapartments.com.

Cornerstone at Galloway I is the first phase of a three-phase community. To be considered for future phases, a separate preliminary application must be submitted, and notice will be advertised when applications for phases two and three will be accepted.

What Amenities Will Cornerstone at Galloway Have?

The new apartments will feature full-size washers/dryers, fully equipped kitchens, and window blinds in every room.

On-site amenities include a multipurpose clubhouse with a state-of-the-art fitness center, a children’s tot lot, a basketball court, computer workstations, and on-site parking.

“As this region continues to experience rapid growth, the demand for quality housing has never been greater,” said Joe Del Duca, partner and director of affordable housing for Walters.

“This new development offers families access to safe, modern housing with plenty of amenities.”

