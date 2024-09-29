🔴 Popular CBS3 News Anchor Fired

🔴 Jessica Kartalija Joins Long List of Personalities Beloved by Fans

🔴 What's Next For Jess?

The local news world has shifted over the years, hasn’t it?

Remember when we’d all cozy up in front of the TV, eager to catch our favorite news anchors?

Those days felt special, especially in Philadelphia with familiar faces like Jim Gardner, Dick Standish, and Lisa Thomas-Laury.

6ABC via YouTube 6ABC via YouTube loading...

They weren’t just news anchors; they felt like friends we could trust to give us the real story, minus the fluff.

Nowadays, with endless sources of information at our fingertips, the experience isn’t quite the same.

But there are still a few shining stars in the mix, and one that stands out is Jessica Kartalija, formerly of CBS 3 in Philly.

Jessica’s journey in broadcasting is truly inspiring. She started as an intern on The Icers Report at Penn State and worked her way up, which is no small feat in this industry!

WJZ via YouTube WJZ via YouTube loading...

After her first role as a weekend anchor and reporter in Yuma, Arizona, she moved on to Albuquerque before landing her big break in 2006 at WJZ in Baltimore.

Fast forward to 2018, and Jessica achieved a dream that many in her field aspire to—becoming a news anchor at CBS 3 in Philadelphia.

Navigating the competitive Philly market is tough, but Jessica didn’t just survive; she thrived.



She even snagged an Emmy for her heartfelt work on "Alex Scott: A Stand for Hope 2022" and was named Television Broadcaster of the Year by the Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters this year.

While we may not see Jessica on television, she continues to keep active.

She currently serves as an Adjunct Professor in the Journalism program at Villanova University.

Now, folks are buzzing about what’s next for Jessica. We’re all curious to see where her journey takes her next.

She's not saying...yet.

So, let’s keep our ears open for the exciting news!

