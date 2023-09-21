Filming In AC: Meet Cast of ‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’

Did you know that the cast of MTV’s hit reality television show Jersey Shore Family Vacation has been filming in Atlantic City and around South Jersey this week?

On Friday, Mayor Marty Small, Sr. has invited the cast to the Atlantic City Boardwalk to the entrance to Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, where he will officially declare ‘Jersey Shore Day’ in Atlantic City by delivering the cast a Proclamation.

Members of the public are encouraged to attend. That's right, you are invited to meet Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Vinny Guadagnino, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Angelina Pivarnick, Paul “DJ Pauly D” Delvecchio, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Samantha “Sammi Sweetheart” Giancola and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino Friday on the AC Boardwalk.

If you are a big fan of Vinny G, you can see lots more of him later Friday night when he joins the Chippendales onstage at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino through Saturday. Be still my heart!

This season, there have been Jersey Shore Family Vacation cast sightings all over South Jersey. They even shot a commercial for Wawa's new pizza entree in Wildowdd and Villas!

Here's what I know about the timing for ‘Jersey Shore Day’ in Atlantic City.

The media is being told to arrive on the Boardwalk by 10:30 am Friday. Members of the cast will be available for interviews immediately following the presentation. Then, it is the fans turn to meet the cast of Jersey Shore Family Vacation!

