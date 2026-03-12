The FBI is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Angel Gonzalez.

Gonzalez was added to the FBI's Most Wanted list for crimes against children in 2021.

The FBI says Gonzalez allegedly sexually assaulted "several young female victims" in New Jersey from 1999 to 2006.

He faces a host of sexual assault charges. They say a federal arrest warrant was issued for him in 2010.

He's considered an international flight risk.

What We Know About Gonzalez

Many things are sketchy about Angel Gonzalez, beginning with his date of birth.

In an attempt to avoid arrest, he has used August 25, 1959; August 15, 1956; and August 25, 1969.

We know that Gonzalez was born in Puerto Rico. He is described as being Hispanic, 5' 10" tall, 170 pounds, with brown hair and a tattoo on his right shoulder. Gonzalez may require corrective lenses.

The Crimes He is Accused of

Angel Gonzalez is wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting several young female victims in New Jersey between 1999 and 2006.

Gonzalez has been charged multiple times in the Municipal Court, Newark, New Jersey, with first and second-degree aggravated sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

On February 8, 2010, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Gonzalez in New Jersey after he was charged with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

In addition to his ties in New Jersey, he may also have connections with Puerto Rico and Guarulhos, Brazil.

If you have any information about Angel Gonzalez, contact the FBI at 973-792-3000, 24 hours a day.

New Jersey State Police: NJ's Most Wanted Fugitives Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis