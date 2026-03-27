The FBI has released the most amazing video showing the moment an autistic boy from Egg Harbor Township, who was lost in thick woods, was spotted by a search plane's advanced infrared cameras and thermal imaging technology.

FBI Video Shows Joel Medina's Rescue from Woods

The FBI video's accompanying captions tell the riveting story so well that we have transcribed them here for you to read.

The video is below for you to watch.

On Friday, March 20, 2026, Joel Medins, 17, who is autistic, went missing from his home in Egg Harbor Township. He was wearing shorts and a t-shirt at the time. Egg Harbor Township Police responded, as well as search and rescue teams from Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland, and Gloucester counties. New Jersey State Police and the IS Coast Guard responded with choppers. K-9 teams deployed on the ground, and drone teams flew over the area. Saturday, March 21, there was still no sign of Joel. EHT Police asked Atlantic City's Resident Agency to help. Agents requested the use of the FBI Critical Incident Response Group plane to search the heavily wooded nature preserve near Joel's home. Saturday at 11:57 pm, pilots spotted Joel curled up next to a tree, deep in the woods, filled with animals, mud, downed trees, and brush. The temperature had dropped to 35 degrees. Sunday at 12:29 am, agents finally made contact with Joel and began the painstaking trek out of the cold woods. Sunday, March 22, at 1:38 am, Joel was reunited with his family and checked out by paramedics waiting on scene. He is now recovering at home. Thank you to all the first responders and law enforcement from local, state, and federal agencies -- who demonstrate why our partnership saves lives.

More Cold Cases: South Jersey's Unsolved Murders & Mysteries Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis