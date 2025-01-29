Famous New Jersey Disc Jockey Suffers Stroke

🔺 Iconic DJ with New Jersey roots suffers stroke

🔺 Renown for his involvement in the alternative music scene

🔺 Family fights for control of health and financial decisions

Matt Pinfield is an icon in the world of alternative rock.

He began his career at Rutgers radio station, WRSU.

Matt was then hired by WHTG in Eatontown, which was a station known for it's cutting-edge alternative music format.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

As was the case with many disc jockeys at that time, Matt supplemented his income by working as a club DJ, at an influential alternative club.

It was at that club that Matt began networking and befriending various bands.

In the mid-nineties, he got his big break when he was hired to host a show called 120 Minutes on MTV.

Amy E. Price Amy E. Price loading...

The show was the perfect vehicle for Matt as he was able to further his involvement in the alternative music scene.

On January 6, Matt Pinfield suffered a stroke in Los Angeles, where he now calls home.

Information about his illness came to light this week when his daughter filed court papers seeking temporary conservatorship over Pinfield's health and financial concerns.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

According to a report on TMZ, Pinfirld's daughters Jessica and Maya say they are "deeply concerned about the girlfriend will withdraw his money."

Matt has attained a level of success few in the radio business enjoy.

He has had several television shows and radio shows and at one point he was even the head of A&R at Columbia Records.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

However, life hasn't always been good for Matt.

Through the years, he's been on Page Six.

In 2009, Matt posted a message to fans announcing he'd be entering rehab,

I have been struggling with a dependency that I need to address, and so I will be voluntarily suspending my involvement on the 101.9 RXP morning show until I have completed the healing process. After a few recent slips from my path to health I feel it important to proactively address these slips to ensure that my life continues its positive momentum.

Most recently, Matt had returned to radio and was working at a couple of Los Angeles radio stations.

WireImage WireImage loading...

His current employer, Meruelo Media, posted a message on their site announcing Matt would be taking a leave of absence,

Everyone at KLOS & Meruelo Media, along with Matt’s family (daughters Jessica and Maya, brother Glen, sister Colleen, mother Nancy), his girlfriend Kara, and the entire rock and roll universe support Matt in taking some time off to rest and heal,” they wrote. “Matt is a family member, and we look forward to having him back on the KLOS airwaves as soon as possible. We know his fans across the country and all the artists feel the same way.

Michael Loccisano Michael Loccisano loading...

Source: TMZ

Celebrities Who Died in 2024 RIP to these stars who passed away in 2024. Gallery Credit: Jacklyn Krol