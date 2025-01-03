🔴 New Texas Roadhouse is coming to former TGI Fridays in Marlton

🔴 No opening date has been announced

🔴 New restaurant bucks the trend of the restaurant industry

The people of Marlton are buzzing with excitement over the news that a new Texas Roadhouse is moving into the space formerly occupied by TGI Fridays.

The restaurant, to be located at 970 Route 73 in Marlton is a dream come true for those who enjoy their beef.

We're talking sizzling steaks that melt in your mouth, fall-off-the-bone ribs, the giant Texas Blossom, chicken, fish, and more.

Texas Roadhouse restaurants have a unique look and feel.

The building that housed TGI Fridays until it closed in January of this year will undergo major renovations.

The company hasn't announced a date for the opening.

If you've never been to a Texas Roadhouse, you can expect hand-cut steaks that are cut daily in-house.

They offer several options of cuts of steaks, and a wide variety of side dishes, and their famous rolls.

The one word people use to describe their meals is fresh.

All items are made on the premises.

A story like this is welcome news.

Over the past year alone, we've witnessed many iconic restaurants close down in New Jersey and across the country.

In addition to those already closed, many have announced future closings.

🍔 TGI Fridays has closed many stores in 2024

🍔 Denny's has announced plans to close underperforming locations

🍔 Red Lobster has closed a large number of locations

🍔 Wendy's has announced plans to close locations next year

🍔 Hooters is closing locations nationwide

People commenting on the South Jersey Food Scene Facebook page have shown great excitement for this announcement,

