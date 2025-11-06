A former sports anchor on 6ABC Action News is returning to Philadelphia TV, this time on FOX 29.

It's not entirely clear what Jeff's role will be at FOX 29, but it sounds like he might be one of the news anchors. We will see.

Jeff Skversky announced the move on Wednesday on X (formerly Twitter), calling it a "full circle movement".

"Excited to announce I'm joining the FOX 29 news team this week! Full circle moment --- I started my Philadelphia TV career at @FOX29philly in 2008, covering the Phillies World Series.

Skversky left 6ABC (very quietly) in late 2021, after anchoring sports reports on the station for 13 years.

His no-mention departure was similar to the way longtime 6ABC sports reporter Jamie Apody was let go from 6ABC in 2024. Coincidentally, Apody can now be seen on FOX 29 on Monday nights, talking sports on The Phanatics Sports Show.

Jeff Skversky's TV Career

After beginning his career at Fox 29, Skversky moved on to WJLA, the ABC affiliate in Washington, D.C., according to his LinkedIn profile.

He joined the 6ABC Action News team in 2009.

After leaving 6ABC, Skversky spent parts of 2022 and 2023 in Detroit as a news anchor at the CBS-owned-and-operated station, leaving in October 2023 for personal and professional reasons, according to his LinkedIn profile.

"I’m moving on from CBS News Detroit to pursue other opportunities, and for personal and family reasons. We moved to Detroit last September with a newborn, and it’s been extremely difficult raising two small children away from family and without a support system."

Since his time at 6ABC, Skversy has continued to follow and post online about Philly sports on a regular basis.

