Escaped NJ Felons: If You See Them, Call 9-1-1 Immediately
These are four dangerous felons who have recently escaped custody from the New Jersey Department of Corrections.
If you see, or know the whereabouts of any of these individuals, you should immediately call 9-1-1.
You should never attempt to approach these individuals yourself. They should be considered armed and dangerous.
Jesus M. Cubano aka: Carlos Carrillo
Sex: Male Birthdate: 12/14/1981
Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown
Height: 5'7" Weight: 150
Escaped From: Northern State Prison
Sentenced for:
1 count of :
2C:35-5A1*1 CDS/Manufacture,Distribute,Dispense /1
1 count of :
2C:35-5A1*2 CDS/Manufacture,Distribute,Dispense /2
1 count of :
2C:35-5A1*4 CDS/Manufacture,Distribute,Dispense /4
1 count of :
2C:35-5B2*2 CDS/ Heroin/Analog->.5 oz,<5oz/2
1 count of :
2C:5-235X*2 Conspiracy,Cntrld Dngrous Substnc /2
Stonwin D. Gouche
Sex: Male Birthdate: 2/6/1993
Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown
Height: 6'0" Weight: 140
Escaped From: VOA
Sentenced for:
1 count of :
2C:11-4B1*2 Manslaughter-Reckless /2
1 count of :
2C:29-2A2*4 Resisting Arrest-Eluding:Risk to Othrs/4
1 count of :
2C:35-10A*3 CDS/Possession /3
Dontay Kelly
Sex: Male Birthdate: 8/26/1998
Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown
Height: 6'2" Weight: 200
Escaped From: South Woods State Prison
Sentenced for:
1 count of :
2C:39-7B*2 Weapons/Certain Prson Not to Have Wpns/2
Sex: Female Birthdate: 1/23/1989
Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown
Height: 5'3" Weight: 150
Escaped From: GARR
Sentenced for:
2 counts of :
2C:5-118X*3 Criminal Attempt,Burglary /3
3 counts of :
2C:18-2A1*3 Burglary-Enter Structure /3
1 count of :
2C:35-10A*3 CDS/Possession /3
5 counts of :
2C:18-2A1*3 Burglary-Enter Structure /3
2 counts of :
2C:21-6H*3 Credit Cards:Fraudulent Use /3
1 count of :
2C:20-3A*3 Theft/Unlaw.Taking/Disp-Movable Prop. /3
1 count of :
2C:21-1A3*3 Forgery:Utter Writng Known to be Forgd/3
1 count of :
2C:29-3B4*4 Hinder Apprehensn/Pros:False Infrmatn /4
1 count of :
2C:35-10A*3 CDS/Possession /3
A Reminder:
