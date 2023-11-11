These are four dangerous felons who have recently escaped custody from the New Jersey Department of Corrections.

If you see, or know the whereabouts of any of these individuals, you should immediately call 9-1-1.

You should never attempt to approach these individuals yourself. They should be considered armed and dangerous.

Jesus M. Cubano Photo: NJ Department of Corrections Jesus M. Cubano Photo: NJ Department of Corrections loading...

Jesus M. Cubano aka: Carlos Carrillo

Sex: Male Birthdate: 12/14/1981

Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown

Height: 5'7" Weight: 150

Escaped From: Northern State Prison

Sentenced for:

1 count of :

2C:35-5A1*1 CDS/Manufacture,Distribute,Dispense /1

1 count of :

2C:35-5A1*2 CDS/Manufacture,Distribute,Dispense /2

1 count of :

2C:35-5A1*4 CDS/Manufacture,Distribute,Dispense /4

1 count of :

2C:35-5B2*2 CDS/ Heroin/Analog->.5 oz,<5oz/2

1 count of :

2C:5-235X*2 Conspiracy,Cntrld Dngrous Substnc /2

Stonwin Gouche Photo: NJ Department of Corrections Stonwin Gouche Photo: NJ Department of Corrections loading...

Stonwin D. Gouche

Sex: Male Birthdate: 2/6/1993

Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown

Height: 6'0" Weight: 140

Escaped From: VOA

Sentenced for:

1 count of :

2C:11-4B1*2 Manslaughter-Reckless /2

1 count of :

2C:29-2A2*4 Resisting Arrest-Eluding:Risk to Othrs/4

1 count of :

2C:35-10A*3 CDS/Possession /3

Dontay M. Kelly Photo: NJ Department of Corrections Dontay M. Kelly Photo: NJ Department of Corrections loading...

Dontay Kelly

Sex: Male Birthdate: 8/26/1998

Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown

Height: 6'2" Weight: 200

Escaped From: South Woods State Prison

Sentenced for:

1 count of :

2C:39-7B*2 Weapons/Certain Prson Not to Have Wpns/2

Shadira N. Jones NJ Department of Corrections Shadira N. Jones NJ Department of Corrections loading...

Sex: Female Birthdate: 1/23/1989

Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown

Height: 5'3" Weight: 150

Escaped From: GARR

Sentenced for:

2 counts of :

2C:5-118X*3 Criminal Attempt,Burglary /3

3 counts of :

2C:18-2A1*3 Burglary-Enter Structure /3

1 count of :

2C:35-10A*3 CDS/Possession /3

5 counts of :

2C:18-2A1*3 Burglary-Enter Structure /3

2 counts of :

2C:21-6H*3 Credit Cards:Fraudulent Use /3

1 count of :

2C:20-3A*3 Theft/Unlaw.Taking/Disp-Movable Prop. /3

1 count of :

2C:21-1A3*3 Forgery:Utter Writng Known to be Forgd/3

1 count of :

2C:29-3B4*4 Hinder Apprehensn/Pros:False Infrmatn /4

1 count of :

2C:35-10A*3 CDS/Possession /3

A Reminder:

