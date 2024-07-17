Egg Harbor Township Police Plan DWI Checkpoint This Weekend

A DWI checkpoint has been announced for this weekend in South Jersey.

EHT Police Plan a DWI Checkpoint

Egg Harbor Police plan to hold a DWI checkpoint this Friday, July 19.

The police aren't saying where the checkpoint will be, only that it will take place between 8 pm and 2 am

EHT Police say they have responded to six fatal accidents and 25 crashes involving impaired drivers since the beginning of the year.

Why Do Police Announce DWI Checkpoints in Advance?

It is standard to give prior notice of DWI checkpoints in New Jersey.

In compliance with the 1985 New Jersey Supreme Court ruling in State v. Kirk, advance notice of DWI Checkpoints must be provided to the public.

This advance notice aims to discourage drinking and driving while allowing drivers to understand possible minor delays.

The HERO Campaign will be on sight this weekend at the checkpoint, according to police.

The nonprofit group was founded in memory of U.S. Navy Ensign Elliott, an EHT resident who was killed by a drunken driver in July 2000.

Who Pays for DWI Checkpoints?

Fines and fees paid by convicted drunk drivers help to pay for these DWI Checkpoints through the Drunk Driving Enforcement Fund.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office provides additional funding.

Many South Jersey police departments, most recently Ventnor and Linwood, have announced DWI checkpoints this summer.

Dangerous Felons on the Loose in NJ Have You Seen These Subjects? Do Not Approach. Call 9-1-1 Gallery Credit: Steve McKay/Townsquare Media