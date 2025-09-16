It's been six years since 5-year-old Dulce María Alavez disappeared from a Bridgeton playground on September 16, 2019. Authorities believe she was abducted.

The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office released a Facebook post this week emphasizing that as long as there is no proof that Dolce has died, they will not give up searching for her.

The older photograph in this post shows an age-progressed photo of what Dulce might look like today.

Tuesday marks the sixth anniversary of Dulce's disappearance. Dulce, who would be 11, remains at the top of the FBI's Most Wanted Kidnappings & Missing Persons list.

An unclaimed reward for information about the case stands at $75,000.

NJ State Police Are Using AI in Investigation

State Police also began processing the case through AI, anticipating that it would develop new lines of investigation.

"Six years later, this case remains just as important today as it was on the first day," Col. Patrick J. Callahan, superintendent of State Police, said in a statement. "Our detectives, working side by side with the (Cumberland County) Prosecutor's Office and our law enforcement partners, have never stopped pursuing every lead."

Dulce's Mom Has Regrets and Bad Memories

Young Dulce vanished while she was with her brother, just yards away from her mother, who was sitting in a nearby vehicle.

Back on the first anniversary of her daughter's disappearance, Alavez Perez said she regrets letting her daughter leave her sight that day.

"It gives me bad memories because I wish I could go back to the time and come with her to the park and not leave her alone," she said.

While speaking with ABC News, Alavez Perez said there isn't a day she doesn't think about her daughter.

"I would say I'm sorry for not looking over her," she said while getting emotional.

Searches Have Come Up Empty

Searches began almost immediately and continued for weeks and months with no strong leads as to what happened to her.

It's known that some in the community were not the most cooperative with authorities, and many questions remain about what really happened.

Investigators believe someone took Dulce from the park, but her whereabouts remain unknown. Authorities hold out hope that she’s still alive, noting they have found no evidence of her death.

If you have any knowledge about Dulce’s disappearance, contact authorities at the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office: 856-453-0486 or the New Jersey State Police: 609-882-2000, ext. 2554

