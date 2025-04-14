DUI Driver Who Killed Mays Landing Newlyweds Released from Jail

An Atlantic City man who crossed the center line and hit and killed a Mays Landing couple, then tested above the legal blood alcohol limit, was released from jail on Monday until trial.

Levon Woods, 25, is facing two counts of vehicular homicide and other charges for a crash that happened at 4:13 am on Feb. 22nd on Route 552 in Maurice River Township, Cumberland County.

According to NJ State Police, Thomas Splinter, 57, and his passenger, Nancy Orellana-Splinter, 29, newlyweds married just five months earlier, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Splinter was driving a Honda westbound when Woods drove his Kia across the center line and hit the Honda head-on.

Woods was injured and transported to the hospital.

After an investigation, he was cited for driving under the influence, reckless driving, and making an unsafe lane change.

Accused Drunk Driver Who Caused Two Deaths Released

On Monday in Cumberland County Superior Court, a judge granted Woods release from jail pending his trial as long as he checks in with the court monthly.

The Press of Atlantic City reports that Woods admitted he had been drinking at a club in Philadelphia before the crash.

He had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.095% four hours after the crash. The legal limit is .08%.

Tests showed that Woods was speeding just before the crash, going 66 mph in a 50 mph zone. He has also had several careless driving and speeding infractions and has had his licence suspended multiple times.

Still, the judge sided with Woods' attorney, who said he shows little risk of not appearing at trial, is engaged and expecting a child, and has a security guard job at Caesars Atlantic City.

Mays Landing Couple Were Married in September

In a GoFundMe for the couple's children, titled "Remembering Nancy and Tom's Love," Tasruba Rahman tells how her best friend Nancy and her husband were always there for their friends, family, and each other.

They were the type of couple who hosted Thanksgiving dinners and Christmas parties in their home and spread the love they had with everyone. The two of them had just tied the knot in September 2024 in Mays Landing, and the newlyweds planned on spending the rest of their lives together.

The GoFundMe calls Nancy Splinter a light in the community who had just gotten a promotion at her job.

Tom had also recently received a promotion, and the couple was excited about a future together and being able to better support their children.

Nancy Orellana-Splinter was the mother of a young son, and Tom was the father of three.

Here is a link to the GoFundMe for the couple's children.

25 South Jersey Things That Aren't There Anymore Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis