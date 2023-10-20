Don’t Forget Your New Jersey ID If You Want to Do These Things

Now, more than ever, it's important to carry identification with you as you travel around the Garden State. You will need that ID if you need:

1. Medications that contain pseudoephedrine as an ingredient. These include medicines like the popular allergy drug, Sudafed.

Pseudoephedrine can be used to manufacture methamphetamine or Chrystal Meth. Pharmacies are now required to keep these medications behind the counter, they are required to record your ID, and customers are limited in the amount of this drug they can buy at one time.

2. To purchase marijuana.

The same rules apply to customers who purchase legal marijuana in our state as tobacco customers. You must be 21, and you must provide a legal id that proves your age.

3. Alcohol

You must be 21 or older and you must provide an ID. Not only do you need an ID, but the penalty for using a fake ID in New Jersey is harsh. Get caught using a fake ID and you can land in jail and face a fine up to $10,000.

4. Buying a Home or Renting

When buying a home, your ID is required for a host of reasons not the least of which is to obtain a mortgage. If renting, your ID is required for the landlord to run the necessary credit checks. Frankly, you probably don't want to live somewhere that doesn't check your neighbors' background.

5. To Get a Driver's License

Which came first, the ID or the driver's license? If you live in New Jersey, you need proof that you are who you say you are. That means one of the following: Driver's license from another state, Passport, Certified Birth Certificate, Alien Registration Card, PLUS: A current employment authorization card or Social Security Card, AND a driving privilege card, state professional license, NJ Public Assistance card, Social Security card, high school diploma or GED, or bank statement.

