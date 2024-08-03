Dog Dumping: The Worst Ever at South Jersey Shelters

Why are people dumping their dogs at a record rate? That's what animal shelters in South Jersey are asking.

The problem has reached the crisis stage at shelters throughout the area.

The Fourth Dog Dump in a Month at HSOC

It's a little after midnight, Aug. 1, when a man and his dog appear on the surveillance camera at the Humane Society of Ocean City.

The man bends down and grabs his dog's leash, tying it around the leg of a bench in the yard, and then quickly walks away. He doesn't say goodbye to his pet and he doesn't look back.

The dog looks after him with a confused stare as the man disappears into the night.

A later video shows the scared dog pacing back and forth in the limited area that he can on his shortened leash.

The dog waits there-- alone and afraid -- until a police officer finds him hours later.

A note left behind by the dog dumper asks that the shelter please take care the the dog because he can no longer do it.

At the Humane Society of Ocean City, this is the fourth dog dumped in a month.

Shelter Workers Wonder Why

The folks who work or volunteer at animal shelters do so because they love animals, but they also understand the realities of the commitment and the cost of owning a pet.

Still, they wonder why the dumping problem is so bad right now.

Why are so many people dumping their pets?

If we say we love them so much, then why are people dumping animals at a record pace!? This is the 4th dog that has been dumped in our shelter in just the last 30 days and very sadly, our story is not very unique. Just talk to anyone at shelters in Atlantic, Cape May, Gloucester, Cumberland, Salem,etc, etc, Counties.

People are dumping these animals like never has been seen before and we think WE as a society need to try to wrap our heads around it and figure out what the heck is going on.

Your Help is Needed

How can you help? Please consider adopting a dog if you can afford it and can commit to the pet for the life of the animal.

Pet ownership shouldn't be taken lightly or decided on a whim. That's part of the problem.

If you can adopt, please do. If you can't afford it, do the dog a favor and don't adopt.

Consider donating cash, food, or supplies at your favorite animal shelter.

