‘Disturbing': Brigantine’s MMSC Discovers Butchered Dolphin

Brigantine's Marine Mammal Stranding Center describes a call it responded to on October 30 as 'disturbing.'

The standing center found the carcass of a dolphin butchered on a beach in Monmouth County last week, which is being investigated by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Butchered Dolphin Found on Jersey Shore Beach

The Marine Mammal Stranding Center says the animal's partial remains were found Oct. 30 on a beach in Allenhurst, just north of Asbury Park.

The animal’s flesh had been completely removed with clean cuts from a sharp instrument, leaving only the head, dorsal fin and flukes. The animal’s organs, except for the heart and lungs, had been removed.

Witnesses told the Marine Mammal Stranding Center that a live common dolphin was seen the night before the remains were discovered in Allenhurst.

The dolphin was seen struggling in the surf about a block from where the remains were found.

The witnesses said the dolphin appeared to have made it over a sandbar and swam back into the ocean.

It's not clear if the dolphin that was spotted is the same one that was later found dead.

NOAA is Investigating

The dolphin’s remains were brought back to Brigantine by the Marine Mammal Stranding Center to be thoroughly documented and photographed by MMSC staff. The carcass was buried on the beach.

The Marine Mammal Protection Act of 1972 makes it illegal to harass, hunt, capture, collect, or kill dolphins.

An investigation is underway with NOAA's Office of Law Enforcement. The agency said anyone with information can call their 24-hour hotline at 609-266-0538.

