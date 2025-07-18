I came across a classic video of the 1989 episode of Dance Party USA hosting a beach party at the Ocean City Music Pier, and I thought you might like to see it.

Before that, let's catch up on the little Dance Party USA history.

'Dancin' On Air' - Early Reality Show?

Dance Party USA was set up like its predecessor, the highly rated Dancin' On Air, a daily TV dance show broadcast from 1981 to 1986 on Philadelphia's Ch 17, WPHL-TV.

Think about it. Dancin' On Air and Dance Party USA were among the first reality shows before the phrase 'reality show' was coined.

Both programs were unscripted and never had any cast members, writers, actors, or professional dancers.

But audiences watched so that they could remain current with the real-life drama, accentuated by music, variety, and dancing.

'Dance Party USA' - The Dancin' Goes National

Dance Party USA aired daily on cable's USA Network from 1986 to 1992. It started as a half-hour, but was expanded to an hour in 1987.

USA Network hired father and son, Frank and Michael Nise, to produce the shows, using studios in Philly and Camden and frequently taking the show on location.

The many hosts included Dave Raymond, later the original Phillie Phanatic, and my old buddy, Andy Gury.

The most famous dancer was Kelly Ripa, later an actress and host of Live with Kelly and Mark.

Following a 3-year run as a dancer/segment host on Dancin' on Air and Dance Party USA, she landed what would be her most recognized acting role, Hayley Vaughn on All My Children.

Here is a video from the 1989 beach party episode in Ocean City of Dance Party USA

