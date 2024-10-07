Curtis Bashaw Has ‘Medical Episode’ During NJ Senate Debate

A frightening moment happened early in Sunday's debate between Democratic Representative Andy Kim and Republican Curtis Bashaw for New Jersey's Senate seat when Bashew stopped talking mid-sentence and froze for several seconds.

Bashaw, 63, was initially assisted by Andy Kim before he was helped from the stage and left the room for roughly 10 minutes, according to Fox News.

Viewers of the debate suggested that Curtis seemed to be having a "medical episode" while on stage.

A clip of the incident was shared on social media. "Curtis Bashaw appears to have medical episode during NJ senate debate," one user of X, formerly Twitter, posted.

When the debate resumed Democratic Rep. Andy Kim and Republican Curtis Bashaw clashed over abortion and immigration.

Curtis Bashaw runs Cape Resorts Group, a Cape May hotel operating company with a focus on what Bashaw calls “classic American resort properties", including Congress Hall.

Following the debate, Bashaw posted a message on X saying he had been too busy campaigning to take the time to eat on Sunday.

Thank you all for the well wishes! I was out campaigning all day, and I never stopped to get a bite to eat. Excited to eat pizza with my fantastic volunteers at the post-debate party tonight!

Sunday's debate was the first one between Kim and Bashaw as they compete for New Jersey's Senate seat previously held by Bob Menendez.

Menendez resigned from the seat in August after a jury convicted him on federal bribery charges.

