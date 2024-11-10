By now, we've seen many stories about all the restaurant chains that have filed for bankruptcy, closed locations, or just went out of business.

The iconic brands that have been struggling are shocking to see.

Brands that have been around for decades are faced with mounting financial difficulties that have forced significant changes.

Among the iconic brands of chain restaurants facing uncertainty are,

🔴 Red Lobster

🔴 Denny's

🔴 IHOP

🔴 Wendy's

🔴 Applebee's

🔴 TGI Friday

As more companies are faced with financial challenges, they are looking for new, unique ways to serve customers, cut costs, and keep their businesses open.

One of the companies faced with mounting financial trouble is a company called Dine Brands.

They franchise Applebee's and IHOP restaurants worldwide.

In Texas, they are going to operate a restaurant that combines both restaurants.

On one side other the building, it will look like a typical IHOP restaurant, complete with the traditional IHOP booths, tables, and decor.

On the other side, it will look like an Applebee's restaurant. This side of the restaurant will include the typical Applebee's look, complete with a bar and televisions.

Diners on either side of the combined restaurant will be able to order from with menu.

The combined restaurants will also share kitchens and other backend resources.

So far, the company is operating 13 combination restaurants, although none are open in the United States yet.

The company has seen great success with this concept, reporting increased sales for the brands.

The first combo restaurant in our country will be located in Texas.

If the Texas location is as successful as the other locations, we could see this concept spread to other regions.

