🔺 Ban on plastic straws in New Jersey in effect since 2021

🔺 President Trump announced today that he will rescind the ban of single-use straws at federal agencies.

🔺 The President's executive order will probably not impact individual states

Universal Images Group via Getty Universal Images Group via Getty loading...

Okay, to be completely transparent, the announcement today by President Trump that he will be signing an executive order rescinding the Biden-era paper straw mandate won't have a direct impact on most of us in New Jersey.

But it's a start.

And who knows, perhaps this will also lead to the whole paper bag ban as well.

Read More: The Unintended Consequences Of New Jersey's Bag Law: Increased Greenhouse Gas Emissions And Plastic Consumption

President Trump announced today that he will sign an executive order rescinding the mandate that required federal agencies to discontinue the use of plastic straws.

It's unclear how his executive order will impact individual states, but it may be a step in the right direction.

Currently, 12 states have banned the use of plastic straws.

▪️ California

▪️ Colorado

▪️ Connecticut

▪️ Delaware

▪️ Hawaii

▪️ Maine

▪️ New Jersey

▪️ New York

▪️ Oregon

▪️ Rhode Island

▪️ Vermont

▪️ Washington

Most people would probably agree that we don't want to pollute our oceans, but many people would also probably agree that this and the plastic bag ban are a pain.

Not only that, but how many times have you bought a cup of soda, served in a plastic cup, and topped with a plastic travel cap?

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

All that plastic, and then you get a paper straw.

Don't get me started about the bag ban.

I have a closet in my home that is dedicated to reusable bags.

I'm no expert, but don't you think there will come a day when we hear how all these reusable bags are an environmental problem?

It's not likely that our governor will cede to the will of the people, but perhaps this is something that will change when the new administration takes over Trenton, whoever that is.

All You Need To Know About New Jersey's Upcoming Plastic Bag Ban The official plastic bag ban goes into affect in New Jersey on Friday, March 4th and there is more to it than just not using plastic bags. Here's what you need to know: Gallery Credit: Nicole Murray