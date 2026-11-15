Six months after closing 30 locations across three states, Connolly Dermatology has reopened five of its South Jersey locations, according to a company email.

Connolly Dermatology abruptly closed all its locations in New Jersey, Delaware, and the Philadelphia area in late May 2026, shortly after workers learned they were being furloughed for 60 days due to financial problems that caused the company to miss payroll.

Connolly Dermatology Announces Reopening of Five Locations

This week, former patients of Connolly Dermatology, such as myself, recieved an email from the company announcing its reopening at locations in Linwood, Barnegat, Turnersville, Cherry Hill and Cinnaminson and promising that other locations would reopen soon.

Dear Patient, We are excited to welcome you back to Connolly Dermatology! Over the past several months, we temporarily paused care to complete a transition of our business operations. This transition was designed to enhance our practice, improve your experience, and ensure we continue delivering the highest standard of quality care across all of our New Jersey locations. (If your preferred location is not listed above, and you cannot travel to our open locations, then stay tuned! We will notify you as soon as that specific office reopens, or you can call us to be placed on our priority reopening list.)

Connolly Dermatology Ceased Operations in May

The practice shut down all operations in May, leading to legal actions by employees and commercial landlords,

At the time, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that the NJ Department of Labor was investigating complaints that Connolly had missed payroll.

There were reports that a class-action-style lawsuit was filed in Atlantic County by more than 70 former employees seeking back pay. Commercial landlords took legal action against practice president Dr. Coyle S. Connolly for unpaid rent. Many patients who had pending appointments with Connolly were suddenly without a dermatologist, and some waiting for important skin tests weren't able to get results.

Former Connolly Dermatology Workers Say Failed Practice Is Trying to Reopen

In October, this Facebook post from a former Connolly Dermatology employee made clear the dissatisfaction those employees had about the business reopening after their abrupt dismissal.

Before everyone rushes to support Connolly Dermatology’s reopening, there’s something people should know. Connolly Dermatology is reopening and seeing patients while former employees are still waiting for money they worked hard to earn. How is this okay? And the issue goes beyond unpaid wages. What about the patients who were left in limbo when the practice shut down? Patients who relied on this practice for their dermatologic care deserved communication, continuity of care, and guidance on where to turn next. The impact of a practice closing doesn't just affect employees; it affects real patients who trusted their providers with their care. As for his loyal employees, we have bills, rent, and families to support. We showed up, did our jobs, and held up our end of the deal. We deserve the same respect and accountability in return. What’s even more disappointing is seeing people willing to work for and support a business knowing that former employees have been left dealing with the financial consequences. Reopening your doors doesn’t erase what happened behind them. Former employees deserve answers, accountability, and the wages they are owed. Before supporting Connolly Dermatology, remember that there are real people behind this situation who are still waiting for what they rightfully earned.

What Happened to Connolly Dermatology?

In May, Harold Brubaker of The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that Connolly Dermatology had been the country's top biller to Medicare for the last three years with a procedure called superficial radiation therapy.

After Medicare ruled that it would no longer reimburse for the ultrasound portion of the therapy, it resulted in a significant drop in Medicare reimbursement for the therapy and a large cut in Connolly Dermatology's profits.

Will the Reopening of the Business Be Successful?

And, just like that, the recent email from Connolly Dermatology suggests it is business as usual again.

Seamless Continuity: Your full medical records and health history remain completely secure on file with us. Easy Scheduling: Whether you need a routine check-up, a follow-up, or a new appointment, our current providers are ready to welcome you.

We deeply appreciate your patience and loyalty over the past few months, and we are looking forward to caring for all of your skin care needs! Dr. Coyle Connolly and The Team at Connolly Dermatology

It seems like many legal and ethical issues should have been dealt with before Connolly Dermatology reopened.

An apology would have been a good first step.

It's hard to imagine people returning to any business, much less a doctor, that had mishandled the business aspects of the practice to this degree and being able to regain the trust of its patients.

After being a patient of Connolly Dermatology for about 20 years, I have reconnected with the dermatologist whom I saw there for several years at another local dermatology practice.

I plan on staying where I am.

25 South Jersey Things We'd Like to Bring Back from the Dead Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis