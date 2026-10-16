More than five months have passed since workers at Connolly Dermatology in South Jersey and across three states and 30 locations started complaining about missed paychecks.

At the time, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that the NJ Department of Labor was investigating complaints that Connolly had missed payroll.

One Connolly worker talked about not having toilet paper for the office bathroom.

"We were going months without supplies such as paper towels, toilet paper, paper towels, toner, said Tracy Piccaro from the Linwood office.

At least one Connolly office location claimed the practice missed its $ 12,500-a-month rent payment for at least part of the past year.

Connolly Dermatology Ceased Operations

A short time later, Connolly Dermatology closed all of its locations in New Jersey, Delaware, and the Philadelphia area and ceased operations.

There were reports that a class-action-style lawsuit was filed in Atlantic County by more than 70 former employees seeking back pay. Commercial landlords took legal action against practice president Dr. Coyle S. Connolly for unpaid rent.

Many patients who had pending appointments with Connolly were suddenly without a dermatologist, and some waiting for important skin tests weren't able to get results.

What Happened to Connolly Dermatology?

in May, Harold Brubaker of The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that Connolly Dermatology had been the country's top biller to Medicare for the last three years with a procedure called superficial radiation therapy.

After Medicare ruled that it would no longer reimburse for the ultrasound portion of the therapy, it resulted in a significant drop in Medicare reimbursement for the therapy and a large cut in Connolly Dermatology's profits.

What a mess.

But now, there are internet rumors that Coyle Connolly is planning to reopen.

Former Connolly Dermatology Workers Say Failed Practice Is Trying to Reopen

I happened to see this post on Facebook earlier this week.

Before everyone rushes to support Connolly Dermatology’s reopening, there’s something people should know. Connolly Dermatology (aka Aiden LLC, Connolly Skin Care or whatever Coyle Connolly wants to re-name it) is reopening and seeing patients while former employees are still waiting for money they worked hard to earn. How is this okay? And the issue goes beyond unpaid wages. What about the patients who were left in limbo when the practice shut down? Patients who relied on this practice for their dermatologic care deserved communication, continuity of care, and guidance on where to turn next. The impact of a practice closing doesn't just affect employees; it affects real patients who trusted their providers with their care. As for his loyal employees, we have bills, rent, and families to support. We showed up, did our jobs, and held up our end of the deal. We deserve the same respect and accountability in return. What’s even more disappointing is seeing people willing to work for and support a business knowing that former employees have been left dealing with the financial consequences. Reopening your doors doesn’t erase what happened behind them. Former employees deserve answers, accountability, and the wages they are owed. Before supporting Connolly Dermatology, remember that there are real people behind this situation who are still waiting for what they rightfully earned.

I haven't been able to verify the claims made in this post about Connolly Dermatology reopening.

Could the Practice Reopen?

As for the possibility of the practice starting over, it seems like many legal and ethical issues would need to be dealt with before that could ever happen.

It's hard to imagine people returning to any business, much less a doctor, that had mishandled the business aspects of the practice to this degree and being able to regain the trust of its patients.

After being a patient of Connolly Dermatology for about 20 years, I have reconnected with the dermatologist whom I saw there for several years at another local dermatology practice.

I plan on staying where I am.

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