Community Helps Mays Landing’s Funny Farm Cow Out of the Mud

The Funny Farm Animal Rescue needed help on Thursday and South Jersey responded.

Funny Farm owner Laurie Zaleski was in a panic.

Yogi, a 2000-pound Jersey cow resident of Funny Farm had laid down in a soft muddy area and couldn’t get up. The cow had spent the night outside shivering in the cold, covered with blankets to keep him warm.

Thursday, the staff tried everything they could think of to roll Yogi out of the mud and get him standing, but with no luck.

Finally, Laurie put the word out on Facebook, "We need help! Anyone who is strong to help roll a cow. If you can come, we will meet at 3:30pm at the farm."

South Jersey Responds to Help

According to a series of posts on Facebook, the community response was overwhelming.

People came from everywhere to help and suggested different plans to get Yogi up on his feet, but nothing was working, according to one Facebook post

We all made some excellent progress but Yogi was just still so tired. After a few hours, Laurie had a look of panic in her eyes.

That's when Jarad, a crane operator from J.P.X. Tree Service and Land Clearing in Egg Harbor Township arrived with a crane.

Could a Crane Lift Yogi?

The volunteers placed tow straps around Yogi. Then the crane began to hoist Yogi up while a team surrounded the cow to help him to his feet.

Moving very carefully, so as not to hurt him, the crane lifted Yogi while the team steadied him until he was raised off the ground.

After an hour of maneuvering the crane and the cow, Yogi was lowered to the ground and was able to stand.

Then, the real test. The harnesses were removed and Yogi stood on his own feet.

Success!

After a vet examination, Yogi was found to be in good shape. Tragedy averted.

Laurie and the Funny Farm staff summed up how they felt on Facebook.

We cannot thank everyone who helped enough! We can’t thank you all who watched on the edge of your seats and for all of the love you sent. We could feel it! It was a day of miracles.

How do we repay these people? How do we show them how much we love them? If angels flew down out of Heaven and lifted Yogi with their own wings, they would have not been as effective as this amazing group… …then again, maybe that is exactly what happened. One of those angels leading the rest felt a lot like Laurie’s mom. We looked close and you could almost see the wings hiding on their backs! Thank you all! Next time you see Yogi, look into his eyes, and you’ll know how much he appreciates you.

35 Great Places to Have Breakfast in South Jersey Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis