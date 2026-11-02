The Comcast layoffs, first announced last week at the company's Philadelphia headquarters, will extend into South Jersey and affect 119 workers in Atlantic, Cumberland, Ocean, Burlington, Camden, and Monmouth counties in early 2027.

According to the company's WARN filing with the New Jersey Department of Labor, the layoffs are effective on January 27, 2027.

Last week, Comcast announced plans to reduce the workforce at the company's Philly headquarters as a cost-cutting measure to offset declining revenues and to pivot toward artificial intelligence

Major Layoffs at Comcast Headquarters

The company will lay off 634 workers at its corporate headquarters at 1701 JFK Boulevard in Philadelphia, effective December. 31, according to a notice the company filed with Pennsylvania regulators.

159 workers will lose jobs in Washington state and 82 more in California, for a total of 753 workers nationwide. Federal law requires large employers to notify regulators about layoffs that affect more than 50 people at a single employment site.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports a tense atmosphere at the company’s two-building headquarters, with one describing seeing people “crying in the halls or the bathrooms.

Yahoo Finance says Comcast lost 144,000 U.S. broadband customers and 274,000 cable TV customers in the third quarter of 2026 alone.

The company is planning to hire for more than 1,100 new positions as part of the restructuring, including more than 500 in Philadelphia, according to the layoff notice.

There doesn't appear to be any such promises made to the workers being laid off in New Jersey.

New Jersey Wokers Being Laid Off By Comcast

The New Jersey WARN filing doesn't specify how many workers will be laid off in any one workplace, but it does tell us the locations that will face the cuts.

Most Comcast jobs being lost in 9 New Jersey counties will be lost at service centers and office buildings, including 901 W. Leeds Ave in Absecon, 1846 N. West Blvd in Vineland, 830 Route 37 West in Toms River, and 1571 Imperial Way in West Deptford.

Jobs will also be lost in Burlington, Camden, Mercer and Union counties.

The Timing of the Layoffs

The layoff announcements came just months after the company announced plans to split into two entities.

The separation, which requires regulatory approval, would spin off the NBCUniversal entertainment properties — NBC, Telemundo, Bravo, Peacock, Universal Pictures and its namesake theme parks, among others — into a standalone company.

Comcast would continue, focused only on broadband and wireless service. The process is expected to play out into 2027.

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