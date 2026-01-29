An argument over a shopping bag took an ugly turn on Tuesday when a store clerk pulled out a machete and moved from behind the counter, telling the two women customers to leave the store. Smartly, they did.

That's when they called the cops.

Clerk Pulls Out a Machete During Argument

Bridgeton Police say they responded to the Cottage Market in the 100 block of Cottage Avenue in Bridgeton after getting the call for a harassment complaint.

The women told police they were shopping in the market when they got into an argument with the clerk over shopping bags.

The woman asked that her purchases be double-bagged to ensure the bag she paid for wouldn’t rip during the walk home, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

The clerk said no second bag for free, and the customer became angry, police said.

Customer Threatens to Call Family Members to the Store

This is when it gets a little tricky for me.

The court document says that the customer told the clerk she would call other family members to come to the market to hurt him.

The clerk grabbed his machete and moved from behind the counter, telling the women to leave the store.

The women, ages 39 and 32, left and were uninjured.

Police Went to the Video

As part of their investigation, police obtained store surveillance video of the incident.

They charged Melvin F. Rodriguez-Duran, 29, of Bridgeton with possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and possession of a weapon. He was released on his own recognizance.

He has a March court date.

15 Weapons & Devices it's Illegal to Own in New Jersey Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis