Christmas Movie Filmed in South Jersey Starts Streaming

So Fly Christmas, the TV movie shot in South Jersey in April begins streaming on Thanksgiving day.

So Fly Christmas will air on the streaming platform BET+ as a featured offering in the network's Holiday season schedule.

The cast of So Fly Christmas includes model and actress Tami Roman, known for her work on "The Real World" and "Basketball Wives", Jackee Harry, who was in network sitcoms "227" and "Sister, Sister", and Tichina Arnold, from Martin Lawrence's sitcom "Martin".

The movie was filmed on location in several South Jersey including Longport, Smithville Ventnor, Atlantic City, and Ocean City.

The movies' production team spent a weekend in early April filming at a Longport house at Colgate and Ventnor avenues. That was followed by a shoot inside a columned home on the corner of Atlantic and Dudley avenues in Ventnor's St. Leonard's Tract neighborhood.

The next week the production moved to Asbury Avenue in Ocean City at the Grassroots Music Store.

At each location, members of the movie crew could be seen coming and going as scenes were being shot and South Jersey locals got the opportunity to work as extras.

The Ocean City music store plays a key role in the movie's script, which follows friends Wyvetta and Dione, according to the movie's imdb page.

After being stood up at the altar on Christmas Eve, Wyvetta loses her love on her favorite holiday. To show solidarity, Wyvetta's best friend, Dione suggests that the two of them renounce love. Things become complicated when Dione falls for a mild-mannered record store owner and tries to keep it under wraps.

Producers of So Fly Christmas, describe it as a "sweet family Christmas feature film."

We will be watching closely for sites and people from South Jersey!

