Catch Sunrise & Sunset in Stunning $12.5M Stone Harbor Home

A new home at 11605 Paradise Drive, Stone Harbor, on the southern tip of Seven Mile Island is for sale for $12,495,000.

If the home sells for its list price, it will be the most expensive single home ever purchased in Stone Harbor.

The stunning home -- a 4,600 sq. ft. neotraditional nestled on Paradise Bay -- was designed by Halliday Architects, and built by Winfield Developers with interior design by Ford Design Studios.

All the beautiful furniture in the photo gallery below comes with the home.

Stone Harbor House is Brimming With Amenities

- Six bedrooms, including a custom-built bunk room for kids, each with a full bath plus two separate powered rooms

- Four decks, 2 in front and 2 in the back. 2000 square feet of total deck space, perfect for great views of sunrise and sunset

- A 5-stop elevator for the home's split-level floors

- A U-shaped dock, big enough for 3 watercraft

- A gunite pool and spa

- The home is 2 blocks from the beach, a short walk to Stone Harbor Point, and directly across from the Stone Harbor Bird Sanctuary

- An arched doorway leads into the spacious family room, complete with a custom wet bar

- A first-floor laundry room with a Whirlpool washer and dryer, and a tiled mudroom with custom-built lockers

- The house's upside-down design has the second floor's main floor, including a two-story living room, and a high-end kitchen with two Sub-Zero refrigerator-freezers, a six-burner Wolf gas range, and a Wolf microwave.

-The main room opens to an oversized deck with waterfront views and features a built-in outdoor grill and cabinetry.

- The second-floor primary suite offers an oversized bedroom, a gas fireplace, custom built-ins, a private balcony, a luxurious custom bathroom, and a spacious master closet with a washer and dryer

- The third-story rooftop deck tops things off, featuring a large lounge area with a fire pit and a top-floor wet bar. The deck has a big-screen TV and outstanding bay views.

- The house has ipe decking, custom trim walls, white oak engineered hardwood flooring, Sonos surround sound, a home security system, mahogany doors, Phantom motorized storm shutters, a bluestone walkway, two on-demand Noritz gas water heaters, and multi-zoned Carrier heating and cooling systems

Stone Harbor Stunner -- New $12.5M House Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis

