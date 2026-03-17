There will be a new way of getting around to Cape May County attractions this summer.

Coastal Cruiser, a seasonal hop-on, hop-off shuttle connecting Wildwood to Cape May with stops at many of the area’s wineries, breweries, and distilleries — plus the Cape May–Lewes Ferry and downtown Cape May.

It will also leverage technology to its fullest by allowing riders to track the shuttle's location in real time.

In the summer of 2026, The Coastal Cruiser will operate only on Saturdays and Sundays, from 10 a.m. to 10 pm between Memorial Day Weekend and Labor Day Weekend.

How the Shuttle Will Work

There will be continuous multiple shuttles running each day, one will launch from the Wildwood Boardwalk, and the other from downtown Cape May at the Cape May Rotary Park.

The information says a shuttle will serve each stop about every 20-30 minutes.

The Coastal Cruiser route brings riders directly to fan-favorite destinations, including Hawk Haven Vineyard, Cape May Winery, Willow Creek Winery, Turdo Vineyards, Nauti Spirits, Cape May Brewery (tastings at the Cape May Municipal Airport), Mudhen Brewery, and Behr Brewing Company.

The shuttle also includes stops at the Cape May–Lewes Ferry.

Riders are permitted to carry one bag if needed (following standard TSA guidelines for a carry-on bag), with additional bags costing $25 each. There is also a $35 fee per bike if a rider would like to have their bike with them.

What the Shuttle Costs

With one flat daily fee, riders can hop on and off throughout the day to enjoy tastings, sightseeing, shopping, and shore exploring at their own pace.

A day pass costs $40 in advance or $45 at the shuttle (with a multi-day purchase discount).

For more information, visit www.thecoastalcruiser.com or call 609-788-2525.

The Company Running the Shuttle

Metropolis Passenger Logistics was launched in July 2019 as the brainchild of Mike Barreto and his wife, Andrea.

They service their passengers’ transportation needs to over 5,000 travel destinations across the globe and include passenger shuttle management for many different places and events.

A Look Back at Cape May Over 100 Years Ago (Then and Now) Take a look at what the popular Victorian shore town looked like in the early 1900s compared to now. Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis