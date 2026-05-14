This is very sad.

A New Jersey State Trooper from Cape May Court House died suddenly on Friday, May 8, according to his obituary. No cause of death is given.

Phillip Smith, 41, was a U.S. Army vet who later joined the National Guard and the New Jersey State Police and spent ten years as a trooper.

NJ State Trooper Dies at 41

Phill Smith sounds like a good guy with a big heart.

A GoFundMe set up to help with his funeral expenses highlights his life of service and dedication to helping others.

A proud veteran, Phillip served his country honorably in the United States Army, completing three overseas tours—one in Iraq and two in Afghanistan. After returning home, he continued his dedication to service by joining the National Guard and later devoted more than 10 years to serving the people of New Jersey as a State Trooper.

Phillip Smith's Life and Love

Phillip Smith is survived by his son, Phillip Smith II, his brother James, and his sister Flossie.

Above all else, Phillip loved his son, Phillip Smith II, more than anything in the world. Being a father was his greatest pride and joy.

What a sad time it must be for his family. The GoFundMe article talks about his love for music and helping others.

Phillip had a deep love for music and could often be found playing his guitar. He loved the outdoors, spending evenings around a bonfire with close friends and enjoying a cold beer. He had a generous heart and was always willing to lend a hand to anyone in need.

A State Trooper, a veteran, a father. I can't get over how young Phill looks in this cover photo.

His GoFundMe had collected over $10,000 of its $14K goal as of Wednesday, May 13th. My condolences to his friends and family.

A memorial service will be held at noon on Thursday, May 21, at Evoy Funeral Homes in North Cape May.

Heartbreaking! Help Find These People Missing in South Jersey Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis