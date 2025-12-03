A new 'green' ferry is coming to the fleet at the Cape May-Lewes Ferry.

The Delaware River and Bay Authority announced Tuesday that the addition of a new diesel-hybrid vessel is one step closer to joining the Cape May – Lewes Ferry fleet.

The DRBA awarded a contract for the construction and outfitting of a new 75-car passenger-vehicle ferry to SENESCO Marine of Rhode Island, which submitted the low bid of $78.6 million.

The new ferry will be partially funded with a $20 million US Department of Transportation grant.

Construction of the new vessel is expected to begin in 2026 and be ready for passengers by summer 2029.

This ferry will be a diesel-hybrid – and will eventually replace the over 40-year-old MV Cape Henlopen, the second-oldest vessel in the CMLF fleet.

More Details About New Eco-Friendly Ferry

According to a release from the DRBA, the benefits of this new eco-friendly vessel include lower operating and maintenance costs, decreased emissions at sea, and zero emissions while near port and docked.

The hybrid and electric operating modes are estimated to achieve the following annual reductions of 2,025 tons in carbon dioxide, 102.7 tons in nitrogen dioxide, and 5 tons of carbon monoxide.

The new engines will also reduce fuel consumption by an estimated 35 percent.

Heath Gehrke, Director of Ferry Operations, said, “The Cape May - Lewes Ferry is a vital transportation link and an economic catalyst for the southern regions of Delaware and New Jersey.

"By moving forward with our vessel modernization effort, we’re ensuring that future generations will continue to enjoy a break from the ordinary aboard the Cape May – Lewes Ferry.”

See The Lights, Decorations and Beauty of Cape May at Christmas Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis