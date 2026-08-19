It may seem a little nuts to ask for your help with this right now, with 90-degree weather, 100% humidity, and over two weeks to go until Labor Day, but I need you to get your vote in for Cape May in the "Merriest Christmas Town" contest.

Cape May has been chosen as one of the 25 finalists in Hallmark's Merriest Christmas Towns Contest.

Earllier this summer, towns nationwide were given the chance to enter to be recognized as one of 25 official Hallmark Christmas Towns, with one grand prize-winning town to be featured in a Hallmark original movie.

The contest kicks off Hallmark Channel’s 25th birthday celebration, a months-long tribute to Christmas, its fans, and all of those Hallmark Christmas movies.

Well, to no one's surprise in South Jersey, Cape May has made the finals!.

Here's where we need your help.

How Will Hallmark's Merriest Christmas Town Be Chosen?

Until Sept 4th at 11:59 pm, you can cast your vote for Cape May as the town that best captures the heart, wonder, and magic of the holiday season.

Cape May at Christmas is a beautiful place to get in the holiday spirit with family and friends.

The fun includes trolley rides, holiday lights, home tours, inns and B&Bs beautifully decorated for the holiday, breakfast with Santa, the unveiling of the famous Congress Hall Christmas tree, and more.

This contest has Cape May winning written all over it.

But 24 other American towns are competing, including Christmas-loving towns in Connecticut, North Carolina, Minnesota, Texas, and California.

The community voting aspect of the contest isn't the only deciding factor in determining the winner, but it will certainly play a role.

After the selection period concludes, a panel of judges will evaluate each finalist town based on community spirit, holiday traditions, neighborhood charm, and goodwill.

It seems like Cape May is a lock in all those categories, so now we need to get out the vote.

How to Vote for Cape May to Win Merriest Christmas Town

Visit Hallmark’s Merriest Christmas Towns Contest website during the community selection period through September 4th.

You'll be asked to provide a valid email address, then select Cape May as your favorite finalist town. Once submitted, you’ll need to confirm your selection by clicking the link in your email account.

You may make one selection per person, per calendar day during the selection period, and it's free to vote.

Please pass the word or share this post.

With your help, I can almost see that Hallmark movie being made in Cape May now.

See The Lights, Decorations and Beauty of Cape May at Christmas Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis