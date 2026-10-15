The Cape May County Board of Commissioners approved a resolution this week urging Governor Sherrill to formally request federal assistance from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to repair beach and dune damage from September's nor'easter.

Healthy beaches and dunes are our first line of defense for homes, businesses, roads, and the tourism economy that supports so many local jobs.

“Our beaches are not just a destination; they are our frontline protection,” said Commissioner Andrew Bulakowski.

Will Governor Ask for Federal Help?

When Sherrill toured South Jersey storm damage in the days after the storm, she said that asking the Trump administration was a possibility.

“It’s certainly on the table,” Sherrill, a Democrat, said at a press conference held at Brigantine’s promenade.

A federal disaster declaration could make Cape May County and other hard-hit coastal areas of New Jersey eligible for assistance through the Federal Emergency Management Agency, including funding for recovery efforts and emergency beach restoration projects.

The Governor's Office responded to Cape May County's resolution by saying the state is already collaborating with federal agencies and moving through the necessary steps of the storm-recovery process to apply for funding.

Sherrill has encouraged impacted coastal residents and county officials to thoroughly document property and beach damage to support New Jersey's push for federal relief.

Will the Federal Government Approve More Funding?

Even if the governor asks for federal help, it doesn't necessarily mean we will get it.

After a lengthy delay in funding due to congressional spending cuts, $99 million in funding was finally approved in April for beach replenishment in several South Jersey towns, including Avalon, Stone Harbor, Sea Isle City, Strathmere and Ocean City.

But that funding was money that had already been earmarked for beach replenishment.

Several Monmouth County towns' beaches are now expecting to have the Army Corps replenish their beaches this fall and winter. That work was already scheduled before the storm, with money already allocated by Congress.

Getting the White House to help in securing emergency beach restoration funding would be a big ask, especially given the frosty relationship between Sherrill and Trump.

A statement to NJ.com from the White House Senior Deputy Press Secretary Lauren Bis last month was not encouraging.

“The Trump administration remains committed to empowering and working with state and local governments to invest in their own resilience before disaster strikes, making response less urgent and recovery less prolonged.”

South Jersey's Real Life Ghost Town - Amatol Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis