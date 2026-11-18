Another South Jersey town is considering restricting large beach canopies after beachgoers and lifeguards complain that they limit views of the surf and sand.

Cape May City Council introduced an ordinance this week to regulate the size and spacing of increasingly poular super-large tents, some of which provide up to 150 square feet of shade.

Many South Jersey Beach Towns Restrict Beach Canopies.

As many as 20 South Jersey beach towns restrict large beach tents and canopies, with names such as Shibumi Shade, EZ Up Sierra, Sun Shelters, and Sun Ninja.

Towns with restrictions include Sea Isle City, Avalon, Stone Harbor, Wildwood Crest, and Long Beach Township.

Some towns ban enclosed tents completely, while others allow only small open-sided canopies.

Ocean City started considering the idea last summer. They now limit beach tents and canopies to a maximum size of 10 feet by 10 feet.

The Knock Against Big Canopies

Big canopy tents, pop-up shelters, and enclosed structures have become much more popular in the past ten years. Families want shade for babies, grandparents, and anyone trying to avoid the summer sun.

But lifeguards, emergency workers, and town officials worry about these structures. They block views. They crowd beaches. They slow responses when emergencies happen.

In some towns, the tents have become so big they resemble temporary campsites instead of a spot on the beach.

People who dislike the big canopies point out that some beachgoers go to the beach early in the day and set up a large canopy close to the ocean, blocking the view of anyone behind it, and then leave it set up all day, sometimes with few or no people inside.

I often see people on the Margate beach leave their beach canopy, carrying beach chairs to another spot on the sand as they sunbathe, and taking up two places on the beach.

Even when they're in use, if several people set up these large canopies, it crowds the beach space on busy weekends.

What Cape May is Considering

According to The Press of Atlantic City, Cape May's proposal would limit tents to 10 feet by 10 feet, while requiring at least 4 feet of separation between structures and prohibiting enclosing more than two sides at once.

Tents also would have to remain behind designated markers near lifeguard stands rather than closer to the water.

The town is also looking at how to regulate beachgoers who set up equipment early in the morning to secure beachfront space.

The issue with the beach tent question is who will regulate the tents and canopies.

Dekon Fashaw, the Cape May Police Chief, told The Press of Atlantic City that he has recommendations about ways to spread the word about regulations, but points out it would take the combined effort of lifeguards, city personnel, and police to truly enforce tent restrictions.

The Cape May ordinance will face a public hearing and final consideration at the Dec. 1 council meeting.

New Jersey's Beach Commandments: Do's & Don'ts at the Beach Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis