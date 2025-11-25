The chief of the Ocean Township Police Department has come out firmly in defense of an officer accused of misconduct, intimidation, and a lack of professionlaism while responding to a report of a deer hit by a car on Sunday.

“Last night, a post circulating on a local community Facebook page has made several harsh accusations against one of our officers, Patrolman Moller,” police chief Michael J. Rogalski responded on the police Facebook page on Monday.

“Because of the seriousness of these statements, and because they call into question both the integrity and professionalism of not only the officer but of this police department, I feel it is necessary to address the matter openly.”

Police Release Video Which Shows Officer Acted Properly

The Ocean Township Police released the body cam video taken by Officer Russell Moller while he responded to the scene where the injured deer lay on the ground.

The officer's behavior and interactions with the two women he first encountered, and the husband of one of the women -- who apparently wrote the critical Facebook post -- show the officer acting properly and courteously throughout.

He also showed compassion for the injured deer as he waited for reinforcements to arrive.

Viral Email Was Off-Base

The man's Facebook post incorrectly said that the officer had acted rudely and dismissively when he encountered him.

The poster called the officer a “power tripping Waretown cop” and a “Gestapo” before going on to claim the officer yelled at the poster when he showed up at the scene.

After watching the video supplied by the police, I saw no such thing, and neither did police chief Rogalski.

To call him a “cocky young cop” or compare him, or in fact any member of this department, to the Gestapo is not only inaccurate, it is deeply offensive. These words carry historical weight and should never be used casually, especially not toward a public servant responding to a difficult and emotional situation involving an injured animal.

I encourage every resident to watch the released video and judge the interaction for themselves. I am confident that the professionalism of Patrolman Moller will speak for itself.

We have attached the police Facebook post and video for you to watch and decide for yourself.

