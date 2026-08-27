Bob Barr's funeral services are being held on Sunday afternoon in Egg Harbor City.

Barr, 54, a longtime resident of Egg Harbor Township, died while driving with his girlfriend, Alice Stilwell, last Saturday morning in Mays Landing, when they were hit by four joyriding teenagers in a stolen car.

I've been thinking a lot about this tragedy this week and how random life and death can be.

One minute you are out enjoying your weekend with the person you love, and the next you are gone. It's not fair, but that doesn't matter. It's the way it is.

When I came across Bob's obituary notice online today, it occurred to me that we know much more about Bob's death than we do about his life. That's a shame.

With respect to Bob's family, I thought it might be the right thing to tell you a few of the things about Bob from his beautifully written obituary that we didn't know until reading about his life in his death notice.

Bob Barr Drove a School Bus

Bob Barr drove a school bus for Egg Harbor Township schools, and his obituary says he loved his job and his co-workers.

He took great pride in his work and genuinely loved his school district, his coworkers, and the community he served. It was more than just a job to him, it was a way to be a part of the lives of the people around him and to give back to a community he cared deeply about.

Bob Barr Was a Devoted Dad

This aspect of Bob's life is particularly sad. His obituary says that Bob was happiest when he was together with his three children -- two sons and a daughter.

His children were at the heart of his world. Some of his happiest moments were the ones he spent looking forward to having all three of his children together-talking about their plans, sharing stories, and simply looking forward to the next time they could all be together.

Bob Loved His Cat

When a pet makes the obituary, it always tells me something about the person being written about and his life.

Puddy. He loved Puddy. Anybody that knew him knew the first thing he was looking for as soon he walked through the doors of his home, was his cat. Puddy will forever be missing his forever friend.

Bob Baked Cakes

Bob's obituary talks about his green thumb with his tomato plants. He also loved to cook and, especially, make very special birthday cakes for his children.

Every year, he would dream up something unique and special, putting time, imagination, and love into making each birthday memorable. Those cakes were more than desserts-they were a reflection of how much he loved his children and how much he wanted them to feel celebrated.

Bob Loved Alice

There is more to know about Bob's life that I will let you read for yourself. One thing, however, is very clear. Bob Barr and Alice Stilwell shared a deep commitment and love for one another. My condolences to their families.

Bob was full of life and love-a man who embraced the things he desired, pursued the things that brought him joy, and lived life in a way that was uniquely his own. For the last 20 years of his life, he shared that journey with his beloved partner, Alice. Together, they created a life filled with love, laughter, and memories that will remain cherished by all who knew them.

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