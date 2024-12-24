💰 Tonight's Mega Millions drawing is worth 970 million dollars

💰 The jackpot is the 8th largest ever

💰 Winner of 1.2 billion dollar jackpot from March is from NJ and claimed the prize

Tonight's 970-million-dollar Mega Millions jackpot is the 8th largest ever.

Talk about a gift from Santa!

If it seems like it's been a while since we've heard about a winner, that's because the last jackpot was won back in September.

That jackpot was 800 million dollars.

Those aren't the only jackpots that have been in the news.

Someone in New Jersey won just over a billion dollars in March of this year.

Up until now, no one has come forward to claim the prize.

However, the New Jersey Lottery announced that someone finally claimed the prize.

The jackpot was worth 1.2 billion dollars and was purchased at ShopRite Liquor in Neptune.

The winning numbers were 7, 11, 22, 29, and 38 with the gold Mega Ball 4 and a multiplier of 2x.

When you stop and think about it, you do need to have a lot of luck to win.

Many things have to fall just right if you're going to win the big prize.

That said, someone has to win.

Why not us?

If you were wondering if your significant other won and isn't telling you, the New Jersey Lottery won't give them up.

The person who won the jackpot has chosen to remain anonymous.

In some states, including New Jersey, lottery winners may choose to remain anonymous.

According to the New Jersey Lottery,

Players claiming Lottery prizes worth $600.00 or more must still provide their identity to Lottery officials in order to claim a prize. The New Jersey Lottery is still required by law to withhold state and federal taxes from certain prizes awarded. The New Jersey Lottery also shares the identity of winners with other State agencies, and claims are reviewed for collection of unpaid obligations such as child support, student loan arrearages, and back taxes.

The New Jersey lottery says that the winner of the 1.2 billion dollar prize will walk away with $537.5 million before state and federal taxes are taken.

Source: NJ Lottery

