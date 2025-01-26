🔺 Cop killer granted asylum in Cuba

🔺 Biden lifted sanctions against Cuba, return of fugitive wasn't part of deal

🔺 President Trump reinstates sanctions against Cuba

It's been 52 years since Joanne Chesimard took the life of New Jersey State Trooper, Werner Foerster.

In the 1970s, a terrorist organization calling itself the Black Liberation Army (BLA), carried out a host of bank robberies, bombings, and even murder.

On May 2, 1973, Joanne Chesimard and two accomplices were stopped by NJ State Troopers for a routine traffic violation

Credit: New Jersey State Police/Canva Credit: New Jersey State Police/Canva loading...

What began as a routine traffic stop on the New Jersey Turnpike, ended with the death of a Trooper and the beginning of a story that continues to this day.

Read More: Uncovering The 1970s New Jersey State Trooper Murder Case

Chesimard and an accomplice were captured and convicted of murder.

They were both sentenced to life in prison.

Credit: Federal Bureau of Investigation/Canva Credit: Federal Bureau of Investigation/Canva loading...

However, in November of 1979, Chesimard escaped from Clinton Correctional Facility for Women (aka Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women)

It is believed that members of the BLA and another terrorist organization helped Chesimard in her escape.

In 1984, it was discovered that Chesimard had managed to find her way to Cuba.

Despite efforts to bring her back to New Jersey to face justice, the Cuban government granted her asylum.

It's believed that she continues to call Cuba her home.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Just before he left office, former President Joe Biden made the unexpected move to remove sanctions on Cuba and take them off the list of sponsors of terrorism.

The announcement of this move was followed by an announcement by the Cuban government that they were releasing more than 500 political prisoners.

The U.S. government never mentioned the cop killer Chesimard.

The removal of sanctions against Cuba was met with outrage by Cuban refugees who fled the country.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Now, a few days ago, President Trump reinstated sanctions against Cuba.

The New Jersey State Police did not respond to calls for comment.

Credit: Federal Bureau of Investigation Credit: Federal Bureau of Investigation loading...

Be on the Lookout for These Fugitives in New Jersey Be on the Lookout for These Fugitives in New Jersey Gallery Credit: Steve McKay/Townsquare Media