Happy hours are a great way for friends to gather after a hard day and commiserate about work, life, and world events.

Here in Atlantic City, our local watering holes seem to subscribe to the W.C. Fields philosophy of happy hours- Why limit happy to an hour?

Here in the Atlantic City area, there are some great places (in no particular order) to be for happy hour. All of these establishments offer extended happy hours.

Tennessee Beer Hall

133 South Tennessee Ave

Happy Hour weekdays from 3 until 6

$5 menu and 40 beers on tap $5 beer and wine deal

The Vüe

Rooftop Bar at the Claridge

Happy Hour every day from 4 until 7

The best view in Atlantic City. Specially priced happy our food menu and special drink prices

Docks Oyster House

2405 Atlantic Avenue

Happy Hour every day from 4 until 6

Specially priced food menu including oysters on the half shell as well as broiled, homemade meatballs and more. Plan to arrive early. Very popular and not unusual to wait in line.

Dougherty's Steakhouse and Raw Bar

Located in Resorts Casino 1133 Boardwalk

Happy Hour every day from 4 until 6

Raw bar specials that include their fantastic Happy Hour Tower. All domestic draft beer $4 and a host of other food and drink specials.

Vic & Anthony's

Located in the Golden Nugget at 600 Huron Ave

Happy Hour Monday through Saturday from 4 until 7

Upscale dining and upscale happy hour. Good selection of specials from the bar and kitchen. They do have a strict dress code. If you've never been here, check their website before heading over.

Tony's Baltimore Grill

Located at 2800 Atlantic Ave

Happy Hour every day from 4 until 6

Billed as the 2nd Best Happy Hour in AC Tony's has the best happy hour prices in the city. Draft specials start at $2 for 9 once drafts and a nice food menu that won't break the bank. Good friends and great feelings in this place.

Vagabond Kitchen & Tap House

Located at 672 North Trenton Ave

Happy Hour every day from 3 until 6

Vagabond has an outstanding selection of drafts and an extensive happy hour menu. Check out their $7 and $8 starters, and $6 wine and Deep Eddy.

