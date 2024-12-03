💰 NJ Lottery Offers About 72 Different Scratch-Off Games

Mega Millions Isn't for Everyone

Mega MIllions card

The dream of many lottery players is to score the Mega Millions jackpot.

Those who win, never have to worry about finances ever again.

I mean, when you win 300 million dollars, what's a million here and there?

However, very few people win the dream jackpot.

NJ Lottery

For many, they are satisfied with the nice little victories and instant satisfaction that New Jersey Scratch-Off games provide.

Sure, there are games that can make you a millionaire, but sometimes, even winning five bucks can make you feel good.

Although, admittedly, winning 10,000 dollars can make you feel even better!

One thing to keep in mind is that not all scratch-off games are the same.

The longer they've been available, the more prizes that have been awarded.

The trick is to play the games with the most prizes remaining.

That's where this handy summary will help.

We've done the research and compiled a list of current scratch-off games with the most prizes available to you to win.

These are the games you want to concentrate on.

The New Jersey Lottery is currently offering about 72 different scratch-off games.

Keep in mind that many of the games were added a while ago.

The longer a game has been out, the fewer prizes that remain for you to win.

That doesn't mean the older games are worthless.

Some of those older games, still have some high-dollar prizes available.

So I guess it comes down to goals.

If you want a better chance of winning something, the newer games are typically the way to go.

Good Luck! We'll be updating this list in March.

