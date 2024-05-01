After an exhaustive search, we have compiled a list of some of the best bagels in New Jersey.

What makes a bagel good? We prefer the New York-style bagel. These bagels are dipped in boiling water before they are baked.

We aren't fans of doughy bagels and yes, there is a difference. For this story, we are only including locally-owned mom-and-pop shops.

Here's where you'll find great bagels (in no particular order)

When staying on Long Beach Island, there's The Bagel Shack and then everyone else.

They're easily recognizable by their trademark pink building.

During the summer, you'll be waiting on line for a bit, but the line moves quickly and the wait is worth it.

Bordentown may be home to the absolute best bagels in New Jersey.

Bordentown Bagels is located off Route 206. The bagels are made fresh, and the selection is great. If you're lucky, you can grab some bagels fresh out of the oven.

The Bagel Place is located in a small shopping center off Schalks Crossing Rd Plainsboro. Fresh, tasty bagels, good coffee, and friendly service is why The Bagel Place stands out among the best.

Big Belly Bagels is another great place for fresh bagels and a schmear. You can find them on Drum Point Road in Brick.

Hot Bagels and More They have several locations, including the one in Northfield. The bagels are delicious and they do a good job with sandwiches.

I suggest you call in your order in advance. Service can be slow at times, but its worth the wait.