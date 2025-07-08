It’s so easy to get caught up in the excitement of a sunny da, whether you’re hosting a backyard BBQ, lounging at the beach, or celebrating a holiday with friends and family. But as summer temperatures climb, it’s important to keep in mind that too much heat and sun can come with serious health risks.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that extreme heat kills an average of about 1,500 people each year in the United States. That’s more than hurricanes, floods, or tornadoes. High temperatures combined with prolonged sun exposure can lead to heat-related illnesses like heat exhaustion and heat stroke—both of which can be life-threatening if not treated quickly. In addition, too much sun can increase your risk of skin cancer and cause long-term damage to your eyes and skin.

The good news? Most heat-related illnesses and sun injuries are entirely preventable. With a little awareness and a few simple precautions, you can stay safe while still enjoying everything summer has to offer.

Whether you're planning a weekend getaway, hitting the beach, or just spending time outdoors with your family, staying informed is the first step to protecting yourself. Here are 10 essential summer safety tips to help you beat the heat and enjoy the season to the fullest.